Famed playback singer and Padma awardee SP Balasubrahmanyam, or popularly SPB or Balu in the movie world and who has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over a period of five decades died lost his battle against Covid-19 and passed away early Friday, his son S.P.Charan said.



Reacting to the news, prominent celebrities in the South have taken it to their social media accounts to express their shock and offer condolences.

#RIP Balu sir ... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you ... pic.twitter.com/oeHgH6F6i4 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 25, 2020