The Hathras case has shaken the nation once again. First, the gruesome act on the 20-year-old and now the unlawful cremation, robbing the victim not just of dignity but also of fair justice. As the call for justice gains momentum in the country Bollywood stars unite to get the preparators their due.

The vocal voices to join the cause from the industry are actors Farhan Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Preity Zinta among others.

While Farhan wrote on twitter that #Hathras will forever remain a blemish on the fabric of this nation, Kangana Ranaut expressed her faith in the UP government and called out for emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice just like in the case of Priyanka Reddy, who was burnt after raping in Hyderabad. Preity Zinta demanded the perpetrators be given the same treatment as the victim.

Koena Mitra shared a cartoon addressing women to give sex education and proper guidance to boys.

Urmila Matondkar expressed her dismay on the handling of the case and wrote on Twitter: "Beyond inhuman when those who come into power by selling women's grief are in complete silence over #HathrasHorror Media silent Womenrughts activist vanished."

Prakash Raj too expressed sadness on the manhandling of the case by the UP Police.