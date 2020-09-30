Former captain of the Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is now set to produce a mythological sci-fi web series. Dhoni Entertainment, the media company founded by the two-time World Cup-winning captain, produced their debut project the docu-series Roar of the Lion in 2019.

The cricketer’s wife Sakshi Dhoni, who is the managing director of the production house, said in another interview, “The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming.

“We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film,” she said.

This is the second production after Roar of the Lion. Directed by Kabir Khan the documentary traced the comeback of the Chennai Super Kings under skipper Dhoni, following a two-year suspension for spot-fixing.



