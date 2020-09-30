Divyenndu has enthralled the audiences with a variety of incredible performances in diverse roles across genres. Starting from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to the gripping series Mirzapur, he has managed to play some of the most powerful and memorable roles.

Usually, when an actor is appreciated for a particular character, the industry tends to typecast the artiste. However, Divyenndu has always tried doing something new. With season 2 of the cult classic Mirzapur coming up, Divyenndu shares how he plays different characters and selects different genres.

Divyenndu

“We always have the liberty to select a specific character and stick to the same genre. I have always followed my heart and tried experimenting with my on-screen presentations. One of the main reasons, why I became an actor was to give audiences a taste of everything. I don’t believe in restricting myself to a particular persona,” the young actor shares.

From Liquid to Munna Tripathi, Divyenndu's credible reprisal on-screen made the audiences look past the actor and appreciate his performances alone. Now, all are on the edge of their seats once again with the upcoming second season of Mirzapur on its way.