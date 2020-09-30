Versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is on a roll with impressive performances on the web. Recently seen in the murder mystery thriller Raat Akeli Hai, the actor just got heaped with praises by none other than filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who recently directed him in the web film, Serious Men which will release this Friday on Netflix.

"Sudhir sir is like a Guru (teacher) to me, who I was waiting eagerly to work with for the past 20 years. His excellence and willingness to deliver content and his vision are a few qualities I truly appreciate. My experience of working with him has been the best. One day while we were shooting for Serious Men, he made a remark that he often feels that I stand out in the crowd. I feel that this is one of the best compliments I have received in my career so far and I will cherish it for a lifetime," tells Nawazuddin.

Over the years, the Serious Men actor has not only garnered appreciation from his fans but also from the critically acclaimed directors and producers of the entertainment industry. Enacting a variety of roles ranging from Manjhi to Manto or from Thackeray to Jatil Yadav in Raat Akeli Hain. He has delivered the characters gracefully and with ease.

And in the upcoming movie Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a different character.