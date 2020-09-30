In the last few months, Sonu Sood has emerged as a real hero. Besides helping migrants, Sonu has also looked after the educational needs of underprivileged students.

In the last few months, actor Sonu Sood has emerged as a real hero who has worked relentlessly during the lockdown to send people the required help, whether it is arranging transportation to send thousands of migrants back home or to help underprivileged students with scholarships and medical assistance.

On Tuesday, the actor was honoured with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the Department of Planning of the Government of Punjab with the support of the Sustainable Developmental Goals Coordination Centre. The award was presented to him via a virtual ceremony.



Although the award was thought to have been conferred by the UNDP, the UN organisation released a statement refuting the claims.

Nonetheless, the award is an acknowledgement for the humanitarian work that he has been doing over the last few months. And, as soon as the news was out, congratulatory messages poured in for the actor.



"Congratulations Sonu Sood. So well deserved! You continue to do God’s work and it’s so inspiring to see. Thank you for all that you do," wrote Priyanka Chopra.



"Congratulations Sonu Sood... today and everyday !!!!" wrote Neha Dhupia who also added a heart and an amulet emoji.



"What a great news. Congrats Sonu Sood Veer on being conferred the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). #HameshaMeharRahe," wrote Chef Vikas Khanna.