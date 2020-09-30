Suhana Khan is not new to getting trolled and we all know that the young star kid has voiced her opinion on misogyny and double standard in the society, time and again. This time Suhana takes on the trolls calling her out for her skin colour.

And just like SRK, Suhana does it with wit and humour. She shared pictures of a couple of comments calling her kaali and ugly along with a deep caption calling out to ‘fix this’ and end colourism. Suhana stresses that it’s not just about her but also about other kids who suffer from an inferiority complex because of their skin colour, which is not their fault. Suhana also informs in the post that she has been called names ever since she was 12-years-old. Now 20, Suhana ends the post by stating that she is 5.3 and brown and she is extremely happy about it.

Suhana aspires to be an actor like her father and is studying film at a New York University.