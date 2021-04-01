Actor Anupam Kher on Thursday informed netizens that his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher, has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells.



Issuing a statement on Twitter, Anupam shared that she is undergoing treatment. "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation, Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors."



Calling Kirron a fighter, Anupam thanked everyone for their love and wishes. "She has always been a fighter and takes things head-on. She is all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikander," read the statement.

Her son, actor Sikander Kher, took to Instagram to share the same note.



The information came into the light on Wednesday when Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood said in a press conference that Kirron has been battling cancer since last year.