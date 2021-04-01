Kirti Kulhari has decided to part ways with her husband, Saahil Sehgal. The actress took to Instagram to share the news.

Stating that they are parting ways "not on paper, but in life", Kirti wrote, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people."



The Four More Shots Please actress further shared that the decision wasn't easy. "It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward...Always..Kirti Kulhari," read the statement.



Related | Watch: Kirti Kulhari and Bilal Siddiqi trace the journey of Bard of Blood from book to web-series

Kirti and Sahil got married about five years ago, in June 2016, just a few months before the release of Pink. In an interview given last year, Kirti had shared that her marriage had affected her career in the best possible way. "I have a husband who knows much more than me about films. I have learnt so much from him. We watch a movie and discuss things. I grew so much as a person and as an actor and all the apprehensions I had before my marriage, were all broken by him. He has supported me in the most amazing way and helped me reach where I am today,” she had told media.

On the work front, Kirti was last seen in The Girl On The Train and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. She will be next seen in the third season of Four More Shots Please!.