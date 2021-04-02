Amitabh Bachchan hinted a month ago that he would be taking the vaccine soon

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is 78 years old, said on Thursday night that he has gotten himself vaccinated against COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Big B wrote, “Got it done! My Covid vaccination this afternoon.” He also added, “all well.”

Read the tweet here:

Amitabh hinted a month ago that he would be taking the vaccine soon. He had shared a tweet that read, “The vaccination has become mandatory and soon there shall be the conditioning for yours truly to be one such in queue.”

On his blog on Tumblr, Big B said everyone in the family had taken another COVID test, which turned out negative. He added that the entire family, including his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and grand-daughter Aaradhya had taken the vaccine, but his son Abhishek Bachchan had not since he had been busy with a shoot. The actor wrote, “DONE... Vaccination done. All well. Did Covid test for family and staff yesterday. Results came today. All good, all negative... So, done the vaccine. All family done except Abhishek. He be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days.”

Amitabh had already contracted the virus once last year and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He was discharged from the hospital after he tested negative a few weeks later.

Abhishek, his wife Aishwarya, and daughter Aaradhya too had tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time and were admitted at the hospital.

Amitabh had earlier gotten a cataract surgery done in March and another eye surgery back in February.

On the work front, Chehre starring Amitabh, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty, will be released in theatres soon. Big B will be playing the role of a lawyer in the crime thriller.

His other upcoming projects include Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Mayday with Ajay Devgn. He will also be seen in Jhund, where he will be cast as a football coach.

The actor was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.