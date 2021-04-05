After Akshay Kumar, actor Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal become the latest victim of COVID-19. The duo announced it on their social media handles today.

While the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor announced the news with a four-pointer statement, the Uri actor released a simple statement that stated that despite taking all the precautions he has tested positive and that he is under home quarantine.

In the four-pointer announcement Bhumi informed that ‘As of today, she has mild symptoms but is feeling ok and have isolated herself following the protocols of the doctors.’ In one of the points, she mentioned that at the moment ‘Steam, Vitamin C, Food and a Happy mood’ are her go-to things.

She also urged everyone to not take the situation lightly and to wear a mask and use sanitizer.

Govinda too has been reported to have caught the virus that has crossed its 1 lakh mark in India in the second phase of the pandemic. The Coolie No 1 actor supposedly caught the virus from his wife Sunita who had tested positive before him. In an interview with a tabloid, Sunita had informed that Govinda started showing a few symptoms of the virus once they were back from their Kolkata trip.

The cases of COVID-19 in India is rising steadily with Mumbai registering higher numbers than other states.