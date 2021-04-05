Veteran Bollywood actress Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal passed away on Sunday at her Mumbai residence. She was 88.

Mourning her demise, leaders and celebrities took to Twitter to pay their condolences.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a black and white picture of the late actor and wrote: “An actor par excellence, one of the greats of the golden era... she leaves behind an indelible mark on cinema. Honoured to have had the opportunity to work with her.”

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace Folded hands. #Shashikala #RIP.”

Actor Rohit Roy wrote, “Shashikala ji... RIP.”

Others who paid their condolences to her include Farhan Akhtar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Born in August 1932, Shashikala made a mark with her stellar performance in supporting roles and negative roles in Hindi movies. She has appeared in over 100 Bollywood films including Nau Do Gyarah, Jun Glee, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, Chhote Sarkar, Khubsoo Rat, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baadshah, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi among others.

Shashikala was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2007 for her contribution to Indian cinema.