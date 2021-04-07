Calling Jeetendra the 'wind beneath' her wings, Ekta wrote about how she has learnt so much from her dad.

Bollywood veteran Jeetendra turned 79 on Wednesday and his daughter, producer Ekta Kapoor, wished him a very happy birthday in her new Instagram post.

Calling him the "wind beneath" her wings, Ekta wrote about how she has learnt so much from her dad. She also spoke about his support when she decided to become a producer.

"Happy birthday papa! You are the wind beneath my wings!!! You helped me grow and supported me when I chose to be a producer! Love is acceptance and you taught me that... Love you," wrote Ekta.



According to reports, the family will have an intimate celebration this year due to the lockdown in Mumbai and the second wave of COVID-19.

Jeetendra has enjoyed a vast fan following since the 1960s and has acted in over 200 films in his career.

He is known for his performances in many films, the prominent ones being Farz, Himmatwala, Tohfa and Sanjog. He is also known as the Jumping Jack of Bollywood due to his signature dance steps.