Hollywood actress Margot Robbie has revealed that she is a tea fanatic and that she has been obsessed with drinking it after she had moved to London from Australia.

“Breakfast is usually porridge, and during the morning I’ll have an immunity-boosting smoothie. I’ll normally have a chicken salad for lunch, and for dinner I’ll tuck into a tuna steak with sweet potato. Throughout the day, I’ll sip on tea — I’ve been obsessed with it ever since I lived in the UK,” Margot told media sources.

Margot lives in the US now and is reportedly a huge fan of burgers and beer. The actress explained that when she lived in London, she had also had an obsession with a Mexican restaurant.

“Food is a big thing for me. I love burgers and fries, which I’ll order with a pint of beer. In the US, my favourite meal is a double truffle burger from the American chain Umami Burger: it comes with a truffle cheese fondue, truffle aioli and truffle glaze,” she said.

“But back when I called London home, I loved the Mexican restaurant and bar in Soho. Everything I ate there was amazing — and they whip up the best margarita I’ve ever had anywhere,” Margot gushed.

On the work front, Margot spoke about her experience working with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, and said she had been excited about the opportunity. She added that she had enjoyed it very much.

“When I got the chance to work with Quentin Tarantino (on Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood) I was so excited. He is one of the all-time great directors — and I wrote him a letter telling him I’d love to be in one of his films,” she said.

Margot admitted that once she was on the set, she made sure she soaked up all possible knowledge from him.