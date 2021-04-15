Actress Carey Mulligan, who plays the role of the protagonist Cassie Thomas in the BAFTA award-winning film Promising Young Woman, says she is fortunate to have landed the Oscar-nominated role but wishes that such a role had come her way when she was younger.

The 35-year-old actress opened up about her character in the movie and said, “I just felt very lucky to work on this as an actor. This is the kind of story I wish had come out when I was 18. What was sort of so immediately obvious to me reading the script, was how regrettably commonplace so much of this was.”

In the black comedy thriller, Cassie sets out to avenge the rape of her best friend in twisted, innovative ways and also highlights the risk that women who get intoxicated at clubs face.

“Of course, it’s important to have a broader understanding, but really, it felt like such a tragically familiar story. There are countless examples of things like this happening to people that you know, people you love, and every woman has a connection to somebody who’s been through something close to this,” said the actress.

