Growing up among thespian parents left no choice for Ankitaa Chakraborty to be anything else other than an actress. “Both my parents were into group theatre and hence I participated in school plays and other theatre productions since a tender age. With time, I realised that through all the ups and downs in my life, it’s the love and passion for my craft that has kept me safe and secure. The world of acting gives me the kind of emotional security that no job can offer,” shares the dusky actor.

Still popular in Bengali households as ‘Mun’ from the hit serial Ishti Kutum, Ankitaa debuted in films with Anasua Majumdar’s Hing Ting Chok in 2010. Since then, she has been seen in a smattering of thrillers, comedies and romances before Indranil Ghosh’s debut feature Shironam (that released last Puja) finally turned the spotlight on her.

Rendering a smashing performance as a subaltern sex worker, Ankitaa has yet again proved how grossly unexplored most Tollywood actresses are. “It used to hurt badly when praises did not turn into offers. But now, I am used to that. If the industry hasn’t valued such stalwarts as Sreela Majumdar, Ananya Chatterjee or Sudipa Basu, then who am I,” shrugs Ankitaa.

Whether Tollywood values her or not, Mumbai has wasted no time in spotting the petite talent and putting her histrionics to good use in several films and web series. The actor, whose movie Golper Mayal released a week back, spoke with us about Shironam, her upcoming Hindi projects and more.

How did you prepare for the role in Shironam?

I played Reshmi, a sex worker in Shironam, which was a very challenging role for me. Actors breathe life into any character through many personal observations and experiences. But for this particular role, there was not much option for me and it was tough to make it convincing. Dipanwita Ghosh Mukherjee, the writer of this film helped me a lot to pick up the body language and dialogue delivery. I remember it was a terribly humid day and I didn’t get out of the room till the filming got over.

What are your upcoming projects?

Right now, I am doing a film directed by Sharmistha Deb and filming for a Hindi web series is going on. I just finished shooting for another series for MX Player called Ecstasy and an Indie film by Sreemoyee Bhattacharya. There’s also a series I am doing for Disney+ Hotstar.

How do you plan to grow as an actor?

I am very observant and absorb experiences like blotting paper and I travel extensively to grow as an artiste and as an individual. It’s important to keep one’s mind clutter-free and sharpen skills by attending workshops.

Any director you want to work with in the future?

Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Aparna Sen and Kaushik Ganguly besides the new lot of filmmakers who always seem to come up with such fresh and interesting concepts!

Quick Nine with Ankitaa

Haircare: I apply curd once a week on my hair.

Daily diet: Upma or Poha for breakfast with kale, gooseberry and carrot juice. Lunch and dinner comprise rice, dal, veggies and fish or chicken.

A health drink you swear by: Mixed fruit juice with kale leaves and gooseberry.

The first thing you drink or eat when you wake up: Lukewarm water and turmeric with sugarcane jaggery.

Comfort food: Rice, posto and urad dal. Fashion choices: Comfortable and light clothes and accessories that do not overpower me.

Five wardrobe essentials: Blue jeans, white shirt, shorts, sari and cotton dresses.

Most expensive buy: Audio sunglasses by Bose.

Beauty essentials in your bag: Sunscreen, face mist, lip balm, hand cream, cheek tint and perfume.

