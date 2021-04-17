Tamil movie comedy actor and Padma Shri awardee Vivek passed away on Saturday morning following a cardiac arrest. He was 59.



The actor was admitted to SIMS Hospital on Friday morning after he complained of chest pain. As per doctors, he showed 'acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock', a condition where the heart is not able to pump sufficient blood that the body needs, which occurs due to a severe heart attack. Following this, he underwent an emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty.

But, on Saturday morning, at 4:35am, the actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest and he breathed his last. According to doctors, the actor had a 100% blockage in the LAD (left anterior descending artery) vessel which led to a massive cardiac arrest.



The doctors have also ruled out his current medical condition having any link with the Covid-19 vaccine shot that he took on Thursday.



As soon as the news of Vivek’s demise emerged online, celebrities and his fans took to social media to extend their condolences. Among the first ones to tweet was AR Rahman. “Can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us,” tweeted Rahman.

Vivek was launched by legendary filmmaker K Balachander and he went on to become one of the most sought after comedy actors of Tamil cinema in the 90s. He was featured in quite a few hit films, including Minnale, M. Kumaran S/o Mahalakshmi, Run, Saamy, Dhool, Kushi and Sivaji. But, about five years ago, in 2015, Vivek lost his 13-year-old son Prasanna Kumar to brain fever and that disturbed him deeply. The actor was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, Tamil remake of Vicky Donor.