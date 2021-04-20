In an episode on Star vs Food, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she gained weight post her Tuscany trip with her husband Saif.

In a behind the scene footage on discover+ the actor makes the revelation. She says, “I came back gaining 8 kilos after my trip to Tuscany with Saif”.

Post her second pregnancy Kareena, who has made headlines before for achieving the zero figure, is seen making Stuffed burrata and Pesto Pizza in the sets of the food show. In the tete-a-tete, with ‘The Lovefools’ owner and Head Chef Sarita Pereira, Kareena shares, “We went for a holiday to Tuscany and we had all these amazing brick oven pizzas and I came back gaining eight kilos because all I did was watch that chef make pizza's day in and day out. It was like art, making a pizza is easy but starting from scratch and actually doing it the way they do is an art".

Adding on to her conversation, she also spoke about being health-conscious, “I think most of the times actors have been very healthy with what they eat. This generation especially is extremely conscious of their food, no gluten, no sugar, or everyone is on some sort of packed meal. Back when Karishma was still in the movies, people were not as conscious of food, but today's generation is always interested in knowing what’s in their meal, from salt to the quantity of oil. I was shocked by the amount of oil that goes into making the Pesto sauce that we made today. So, I think everyone is conscious including me because it’s in my family to put on weight easily, so I have to be extra careful”.