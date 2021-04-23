Actor Amit Mistry passed away on Friday morning after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

The actor, who was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Bandish Bandits, is known for his work in Hindi and Gujrati cinema. He has done films like Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana and A Gentleman.

As soon as the news came out, many took to social media to extend condolences to his family.

Calling Amit special, Filmmaker duo Raj & DK wrote, "Devastated that Amit Mistry is no more! He was very special to us! Kuber (99), Tipu (SITC), Jignesh (A Gentleman), Prakhaand Pandit (current series)...in every script of ours, we subconsciously wrote a part for him. Heartbroken! Every time we write a script, he will be missed :(" "We always used to boast that Amit was our discovery. He always brought such freshness and joy to any character he played. In fact we have a set standing, shoot paused due to lockdown... it’s going to be miserable going back to it. These are terrible times," added the filmmakers.

Amit was incredibly spiritual and our last chat was about relationships and careers and how they impact a man... prophetically he had said, they could make or break a person. The times are so excruciatingly bad, that it damages the best of us.



Actress Kubbra Sait wrote, "You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry. Condolences to the family," along with a broken heart emoji.

Sharing that he was about to start shooting a show with Amit Mistry, actor and comedian Vir Das tweeted, "I was ready to start shooting a show that Amit Mistry is an integral part of. His talent, his insight were a thing to behold. We've lost a truly wonderful artist today. Rest in Peace."

The Indian Film TV Producers Council wrote, "Shocking and Deeply Saddening news of one of the talented actor Amit Mistry passing away...Heartfelt condolence to family and friends..RIP."

Producer Ashok Pandit wrote, "I am shattered. Can’t believe this. A dear friend, a brilliant actor on stage, tv & cinema Amit Mistry expired due to cardiac arrest today. This is no age to go Amit. Speechless. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Besides film, Amit Mistry had worked extensively for television. Some of his TV shows include Tenali Rama, Ssshhh...Koi Hai, Maddam Sir and Shubh Mangal Savadhan.