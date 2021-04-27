Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who returned from the Maldives recently, took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share photos of a painting that she had drawn over the last few days amid the lockdown in Mumbai.

The painting portrayed a cloudy sky with a half-crescent moon, a beach and a sandy shore, giving off a tranquil vibe. She wrote alongside the Story, “Painting days are back.”

She had earlier put out a post with paintings during the nationwide lockdown last year featuring religion, nature, and cartoon characters. She captioned it, “Been trying to be a painter this past week.”

The actress has frequently shared more images of her paintings over the last one year.

Janhvi was one among the numerous celebrities from Bollywood who vacationed in the Maldives while the COVID-19 situation in India had steadily worsened. This resulted in a lot of backlash on social media, with netizens asking the celebrities to “keep the news private if they had the luxury of escaping this crisis.”

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, which is produced by Karan Johar. The film also has Lakshya playing a pivotal role.

Janhvi is also working on another project with Karan Johar titled Takht. The movie will have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Anil Kapoor playing crucial roles.

She will further be seen in Good Luck Jerry that stars Deepak Dobriyal and Neeraj Sood.