Actor Siddharth, who has worked predominantly in South-Indian films, said on Thursday that he and his family has received more than 500 abuse, rape and death threats from BJP members after his phone number was allegedly leaked by members of Tamil Nadu BJP and the BJP IT Cell.

Siddharth is an open critic of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government and has actively criticised them on social media often.

Siddharth shared the information on Twitter and said, “My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell. Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. (sic)”

He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and added, “I will not shut up. Keep trying.”

Siddharth also posted a screenshot of a conversation in the comments section of Facebook where Geeta Vasanth, who was apparently a BJP member, had shared the actor’s number openly and sarcastically asked people “not to call him up and scold him.”

Another member called Krishna Prasath had replied to her comment that Siddharth’s number was switched off, to which Geeta had said that “he should never be able to switch it on ever again.” She had added that it was not going to be difficult for them to find out if Siddharth switched to using a new number.

Siddharth captioned the image by saying, “This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me. ‘Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu’ (this fellow must never open his mouth again). We might survive COVID. Will we survive these people? (sic)”

Following this, actresses Aditi Rao Hydari, Parvati Menon and Shreya Dhanwanthary extended support to the actor.