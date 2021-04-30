Veteran sharpshooter Chandro Tomar passed away due to COVID-19 on Friday. The 89-year-old sharpshooter, popular known as 'shooter dadi' was admitted to a hospital in Meerut on Monday.

Through a tweet from her official account, it was informed on Monday night that Tomar has been admitted to a hospital after she tested positive for coronavirus and complained of difficulty in breathing.

Bollywood movie Saand ki Aankh, starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, was inspired by her and her sister Prakash Tomar's lives. Soon after the news broke, many including politicians and people from the film fraternity took to social media to condole the demise.

Calling her 'an epitome of gender equality', Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri write, "An epitome of gender equality & champion of women's rights Smt Chandro Tomar, known as 'Shooter Dadi' by her fans and admirers is no more. The courage with which she challenged patriarchy and took up shooting as a sport will inspire generations to come. Condolences to her family."

"Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her," wrote Bhumi Pednekar who played Chandro Tomar in the Saand ki Aankh.

Taapsee Pannu added, "For the inspiration you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the victory and peace be with you."





Chandro was already in her 60s when she picked up the gun for the first time. She went on to win many national competitions and over 350 medals and was believed to have been the oldest woman sharpshooter in the world.