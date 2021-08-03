After 4 years, comedian Raju Srivastava is back on the screen with solo show, Hanste Raho

Famous comedian Raju Srivastava is back on the screen with his solo show, Hanste Raho With Raju Srivastava.

Stating that the demand has increased for comedy shows, the comedian who was last seen in The Kapil Sharma Show told IANS, "Today the demand for laughter is more as the requirement has increased. We have jobless Indians looking for a way to laugh or people affected with coronavirus finding a reason to laugh. Laughter is the best medicine."



With an experience of 40 years, Raju Srivastava has been a part of several television shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Season 3 of Bigg Boss, Dekh Bhai Dekh and films like Bombay to Goa and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.



This time, he is making a comeback with a solo show, which will also feature Surinder, Ashok Mishra, Dipoo Srivastava and Abhinandan.



While it is not clear whether the show will air on television or on OTT platform, Raju told IANS that evolution is the law of nature and he will not miss on OTT as a platform.



"We all have to move with time, evolution is the law of nature. The growth is still minimal, the growth has to be magnificent to say that comedy has reached OTT, we have done films, TV and we will not leave OTT," he had said.