Lara Dutta plays Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom, calls it 'an opportunity of a lifetime'

The most surprising element in the trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom is Lara Dutta. The 46-year-old actress plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and looks absolutely unrecognisable, so much so that it left some wondering why they couldn’t spot the actress and others in awe of her transformation. Soon after the trailer launch on Monday evening #LaraDutta was also trending on Twitter.

At the trailer launch event in Delhi, Lara Dutta even asked the media present to guess her role, saying, “If anyone is able to guess, then I will take all their family members free to the theatres.”



Calling it an opportunity of a lifetime, Lara told the media, "It is a great responsibility when you portray someone who's an iconic figure like Mrs Gandhi. It was very important to get her body language right... Given the dramatic events that were unfolding, she was extremely centred. It was important therefore to portray her in that way. As a result, a lot of homework and research went into the role. It was an opportunity I am very thankful for."

"The film is about a hijack that took place during Mrs Gandhi's tenure," the actress said, describing the outline of the plot. When asked what made come on board, the former Miss Universe shared, “All it took was a call and they said that Lara this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi's role. That is all it took.”



The espionage drama set in 1984 was the first Bollywood film to be shot in a bio-bubble in Glasgow after the first lockdown was lifted last year. The film has not taken the OTT route but is instead slated for an August 19 theatrical release. Stating that OTT channels cannot match the experience that cinema theatres have to offer, Akshay also addressed the lukewarm public response to the reopening of cinema theatres. "I know it is 50 per cent. We had to take this gamble. We had to take this leap of faith. Let us see what is going to happen... We have our fingers crossed, we still have 17-18 days to go (for the release). You never know what may happen,” the actor said.



Watch the trailer here: