Newly-wed Rhea Kapoor shares first picture with husband Karan Boolani, calls him 'best guy ever'

Two days after having an intimate wedding ceremony, newly-wed Rhea Kapoor took to social media to share the first picture with her husband Karan Boolani.



Alongside the photo where Karan can be seen sporting a golden sherwani while Rhea looks radiant in an ivory lehenga, the Bollywood producer shared how the wedding ceremony was a humbling experience.



"12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be," wrote Rhea.







"I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more," she further added.



On Saturday, Rhea tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding at her parents' Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's Juhu residence. Apart from her siblings Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor and brother-in-law Anand Ahuja, in attendance were family members including Rhea's grandmother Nirmal Kapoor, her uncles Boney and Sanjay, who came with his wife Maheep and son Jahaan, and her aunt Reena Marwah and her husband Sandeep. Her cousins, including Arjun, Anshula, Sanaya and Khushi and close friend Masaba Gupta were also spotted by the media while entering Kapoor residence.

Although the Kapoors did not make any official announcement on this milestone event in their family, the activity outside their Juhu home on Saturday, especially the steady stream of arrivals of family and close friends, confirmed the social media chatter about the marriage.

Soon after the ceremony got over and guests left, Anil Kapoor himself stepped outside to distribute sweets to media persons who had been standing outside his residence since morning.





While Rhea is known for producing films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, Karan Boolani has been working with Anil Kapoor's production house and most recently co-directed the Netflix series Selection Day based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.