Special interview: The pandemic has taught actor Srabanti Chatterjee to value time more than ever

She recently spent a quiet birthday at home and of late, is busy focusing on herself and her career. We are talking about the effervescent and beautiful actor Srabanti Chatterjee, who knows how to carry herself gracefully in the face of any controversy. Her latest film, Ajob Premer Golpo, released a few weeks back on Zee5 and has an interesting plotline that revolves around the relationship between a younger man and his much older lover. We caught up with the actor about the film and her future projects. Excerpts.

Tell us about your role in the movie and how you prepared for the same?

In this movie, I play Sulagna, a very sweet, lively, helpful girl who lives with her mother. She has struggled a lot in her life but the hardship does not break her morale. I did not take any special preparation for the role. Before the shoot, I used to talk to Raja (Raja Chanda, the director) about the emotive requirements of each scene.

It has got a very interesting plotline; a younger man dates an older woman. And you have been paired with a much younger Bonny Sengupta. Tell us about the experience?

When we first read the script together, we found it very interesting. We had so much fun during the shooting with all of the people on the floor. Many members from Bonny’s family were present on the set too. There is a beautiful dance sequence in a song which we did and had so much fun filming that.

We see a lot of relationships where the woman is older than the man, what’s your take on the same?

I have seen many couples in my family too where the wife is elder to the husband and they are very happy. It is important to be happy with each other, regardless of age.

Do you feel girls are more insecure when they are dating younger men?

If an older woman is in love with a younger man, there should not be any question of insecurity. In this movie, Bonny is younger than me because our movie gives the message that age does not matter if two people are happy with each other.

Do you think, given the pandemic, television and web platforms will get stronger?

Yes, definitely. Since people are stuck in their homes, they have plenty of time to watch different content, and television and the web are certainly providing the same. But for me, as a viewer, there is no substitute for the big screen experience.

You recently made your web debut in Dujone opposite Soham. Are you working on any more web projects?

No, right now I am not doing any web series. But if I get any strong character, then definitely I’ll accept the offer.

Your upcoming projects?

I am acting in Leena Ganguly and Saibal Banerjee’s next film, Khelaghar, which also has actors Dev and Paoli Dam. There’s also Kaushik Ganguly’s Kaberi Antardhan opposite Prosenjit Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Mukherjee’s Lockdown and Raajhorshee De’s Birpurush.

How are you coping with the pandemic? Is there anything new that you learnt during this time?

I have leant to be patient and I am giving more importance to my me time, now more than ever. During the pandemic, we all have been irregular about our diets and fitness regimens. Now, it is time to resume being healthy.

How do you keep fit?

I drink plenty of water. I try to eat healthy food most of the time. But since we actors are also humans and sometimes give in to temptations, I have my cheat meals too. Apart from a healthy diet, I work out for a couple of hours every day.

Your fashion choices?

I pick up dresses based on how I am looking and feeling that day and how comfortable I am with the fabric, colour and silhouette of the outfit. It can be a sari or western attire, the most important thing for me is to look good.

