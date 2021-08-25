Prakash Raj marries his wife Pony Verma again; gesture wins the Internet over

Actor Prakash Raj has stolen the hearts of the Internet once again with his sweet gesture. The 56-year-old actor married his wife Pony Verma once again on their 11th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The couple exchanged rings and kisses in an intimate, fun ceremony since their 11-year-old son Vedhant wanted to witness his parents’ wedding. Prakash Raj’s children from his first marriage to actress Lalitha Kumari, Meghana and Pooja, were also present for the anniversary celebrations.

Prakash Raj shared photos from their evening on social media and wrote in the caption, “We got married again tonight… because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss (sic).”

In another tweet, prakash Raj also posted a throwback picture from his wedding to Pony Verma 11 years ago, along with a heart-melting message for her. “It turned out so right for strangers in the night. Thank you, my darling wife, for being a wonderful friend, a lover and a great co-traveller in our life together (sic).”

Earlier this month, Prakash Raj had undergone surgery at a hospital in Hyderabad for a minor fracture near his shoulder. Following the surgery, the actor shared a selfie of himself on the hospital bed and wrote on Twitter, “The devil is back... successful surgery (sic).”

On the work front, Prakash Raj was last seen in the Tamil Netflix anthology Navarasa. The actor, producer and director is best known for his roles in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada films. He has several upcoming projects in his kitty, including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth. He will also be seen next in the sequel of the megahit Kannada film KGF starring Yash.