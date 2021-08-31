Did you know it was Gary Oldman who left Daniel Radcliffe starstruck?

The Harry Potter film series saw the lead actor Daniel Radcliffe acting alongside some of the biggest movie stars including the likes of Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman, but it was his co-actor Gary Oldman, who left him smitten.



For the unversed, Oldman played Sirius Black in Prisoner of Azkaban, Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix, and Deathly Hallows: Part 2



Speaking about Maggie and Alan, he told 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert': "At the time I wasn't starstruck by any of those people. The first person I remember being starstruck by was Gary Oldman. Because that was the age when I was aware of who he was and his work and also getting more serious about acting myself."



Radcliffe had earlier shared that people are always surprised that he hasn't been "messed up" by childhood fame.

"I was very aware early on people have very low expectations of what I'll be like. Which is great because hopefully you always exceed them. Once I was having dinner with the Director of Photography on a film and I told some weird story about a thing that happened to me in a kind of light, amused way. When I got to the end, the DP looked at me and went, 'How are you not more messed up?' It's a reaction that does happen and I don't really have a satisfying answer for people," he added.

The actor credits his parents for keeping him grounded.