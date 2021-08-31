Jennifer Hudson on her 2019 film Cats: 'It was misunderstood'

Jennifer Hudson, who starred as Grizabella in Cats, feels that the 2019 movie was 'misunderstood'.

Actress Jennifer Hudson, who starred as Grizabella in Cats, feels that the 2019 movie was "misunderstood".

Cats is a musical fantasy film based on the 1981 Tony Award-winning stage musical of the same name by Andrew Lloyd Webber, which in turn was based on the poetry collection 'Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats' by T.S. Eliot.

"I loved that you asked about Cats! You know what? I think it was a bit overwhelming," Hudson told an online portal, adding, "It's unfortunate that it was misunderstood. I think later down the line, people will see it differently. But it is something I am still very proud of and grateful to have been a part of. Yeah, I got to be Grizabella the Glamour Cat!"

Hudson had earlier shared that the Cats live-action movie is "something really special".



Also read | Prateek Kuhad's Shehron Ke Raaz looks at hidden love stories in cities