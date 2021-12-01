Dia Mirza pledges 40 lakhs to families of forest warriors on her 40th birthday

Dia Mirza turns 40 on December 9 and the actress has decided to dedicate her special day to frontline forest warriors who lost their lives to COVID-19. Dia will be donating 40 lakhs – a lakh each day over a span of 40 days to their families.



On Wednesday, Dia posted a request on her social media handles and wrote, “On my birthday this year, I would like to take the opportunity to request all those who may want to send me flowers or gifts to instead make a donation to (Wildlife Trust of India) WTI to help our VanRakshaks. There could be no better birthday gift! Your gift will help support the bereaved families of India’s ‘Guardians of the Wild’ who lost their lives to Covid-19 while protecting our natural heritage. (sic).”



She added, "Beginning with my 40th birthday on 9 December, for the next 40 days, I will donate a lakh each day and hope that you all will (contribute alongside me to the best of your abilities/match or better that amount) as we seek to maximise our collective impact! (sic).”



The Sanju actress also added that the least we all can do for the van rakshaks is to recognise their service. "Our guardians of the wild, our van rakshaks risk their lives in service to nature. They often fall to accidents in the toughest of terrain, inclement weather, attacks by wild animals, or poachers. When the second wave of COVID-19 tore through the country leading to nationwide lockdowns, these men and women were out patrolling our country’s forests on foot. Between March and June 2021, when most of us stayed at home, India lost more than 500 of these conservation heroes to Covid-19! Most of them were young, between 30 and 50 years of age, and had committed their life to preserve India's wildlife. The sudden demise of so many young, committed people is not only heart-wrenching but a blow to nature conservation. The least we can do now is to recognize their service and stand in support of the young families they leave behind, who have suffered the biggest blow. (sic).”



Dia, also the ambassador of WTI, concluded her post with an appeal. “I appeal to you to join me and donate for the cause. Our target is to raise the remaining amount to cover all 65 families and your contribution can bring us closer to our goal. (sic)"