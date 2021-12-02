Filming of Gadar 2 begins

We had previously reported that a sequel to Sunny Deol's blockbuster 2001 film Gadar is in the works. The shooting of the film began on Wednesday, the makers announced. Anil Sharma, who directed the original will be returning to helm the sequel. Likewise, Ameesha Patel, who essayed the female lead in the original, will be reprising her role in the sequel as well.

The first day of the shoot was attended by several army officers. While sharing a picture from the shooting spot on Instagram, Ameesha wrote, "Gadar 2. Muhurat shot. The General was kind enough to grace the occasion."

In addition to the leads, Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma will also be seen playing a prominent role. Further details related to the film are currently under wraps.

On the other hand, Sunny will also be seen in R Balki's psychological drama, Chup.