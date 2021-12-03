Actor Haelyn Shashtri rocks her part in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi

Haelyn Shastri never dreamt of becoming an actor. An IT graduate, she had always wished to become either a playback singer or a sportsperson. "No one in my family is into acting. It just happened that during my college years I started as a body double for Kajol. What started off as fun has now changed into a full-fledged career for me," shares Haelyn.

The actor, who has been heaped with praises for her debut act as ATS officer Malvika Gupta in Rohit Shetty's Diwali mega release Sooryavanshi, tells us that her inning so far in acting has been a roller coaster ride full of struggles, rejections, and a whole lot of learning.

"If I had friends in the industry it might have had become a little easier for me. KIt happened a lot of times when I was almost about to sign a project but it would suddenly fall through. But instead of ruing, I believe in just focusing on my work and accepting rejections and learning from the entire process. I believe in positively moving on in life," reflects the actor.

Haelyn Shashtri

How happy you are with the responses for playing Malvika Gupta?

I am really happy. I cannot express in words how it felt like when I saw in theatres how people enjoyed this entire scene. It's really a big emotional thing for me.

How was it working with so many stars? Who was your favourite, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranvir Kapoor or Katrina Kaif?

I feel blessed, privileged and happy to have worked with such high profile actors and I learnt a lot from each of them. It's a blessing to work in Rohit Shetty films.

Actually, it's difficult to choose any one of the actors as my favourite since all the actors have beautiful personalities and qualities. I loved Katrina's acting, she really did a marvellous job in Sooryanvanshi.

Haelyn Shashtri

How much did you learn from Rohit Shetty?

I learnt a lot including how to be focused and yet not boring and how to be disciplined and also creative. I guess I would learn more when I work as a heroine in his films.

Your upcoming projects?

I auditioned for a really big production but I cannot reveal about it much right now. I also heard a web series' script from another renowned director. He wants to cast a fresh face for his web series, but again, I can’t disclose much.

I also want to explore projects in other languages be it international or regional.

Haelyn Shashtri

BOX

Skin and hair care routine

I use natural aloe vera on my face and apply a homemade face pack comprising turmeric, aloe vera and rose petals once a week. I apply homemade oil using curry leaves and argan oil on my hair.

Diet and fitness

I am a pure vegetarian, so, my protein intake is plant-based and I do intermittent fasting and try to eat clean food that is less on oil and spice. I avoid carbs and sweets.

I run and practise yoga and stopped gymming during the pandemic, but now resuming it. I love swimming too and I keep changing and experimenting with my fitness routine according to my project requirements.

Beauty essentials in the bag

UV lip balm, sunscreen and tint, a rubber band and sunglass

Twitter: @sharmidas