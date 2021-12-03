Arjun Chakrabarty talks about reprising the iconic role of "Apu" in Subhrajit Mitra's Avijatrik

If he wasn't an actor, Arjun Chakrabarty would have definitely been a dashing Army officer fighting in the borders. "This was my only wish and hence it surely is on my bucket list to play an Army officer in a film someday. I have played a police officer, a spy and many other parts but never an Army man," tell the dapper actor, whose film Avijatrik released today in the theatres.

Based on the concluding part of Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s epic novel Aparajito, Avijatrik, directed by Subhrajit Mitra deals with the wanderlust of Apu and his relationship with his son. The film got screened at the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival on January 11 this year and at the IFFI Goa panorama section, and praises were heaped on it for its brilliant treatment, great cinematography and an impressive performance by Arjun Chakrabarty, who played Apu, earlier immortalised by the late veteran actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay in Satyajit Ray's Apur Sansar.

Arjun in Avijatrik

"I consciously did not watch Apur Sansar again to avoid any influence that it may wield on my acting. I relied entirely on my personality and the script and surrendered myself to Subhrajit's guidance. Apart from growing my beard and hair, I really didn't have to improvise on my acting because the script took care of everything," Arjun tells us.

The film primarily explores the depth of a father-son relationship and how it grows stronger in the course of an extensive journey that both undertake. Arjun's character Apu loses his wife Aparna when she gives birth to their son, Kajol, and that's the reason Apu was hesitant to meet his son but he later goes to meet him and leaves with him.

The film takes off from the heart-rending ending of Apur Sansar. And being a real-life father too helped him in reprising the role perfectly. "There are certain emotions you are introduced to only after you become a father, though as an actor you have to enact any role you are offered. But being a father definitely has helped me to an extent to express certain nuances naturally," explains Arjun.

Arjun Chakrabarty

Also, the film explores the wanderlust in Apu to the fullest. Is Arjun also a wanderlust in real life like Apu, we ask. "Yes, very much, and I inherited this spirit from my father, who used to take us on holidays frequently. But all our travel plans have been put on pause due to the pandemic for the time being. Like my father, I also love road trips and hit the highways often. But I also love going on luxe trips with my family. My father used to take us to various national parks and wildlife sanctuaries but since all of us have work commitments we can’t match our calendars often. In fact, it was last year around this time that we could all manage to go to our farmhouse in Birbhum together. We are again planning something similar this year," he says.

Apart from the scenes with child actor Ayushman, Arjun also like the scenes he enacted with his father and actor Sabyasachi Chakrabarty. "I was super thrilled to work with him and that too in this film since he is a legend of Bengali cinema. No one could match him in the part of Shankar in terms of physicality and personality. I feel it gets easier to work when you have your family with you in front of the camera. My father is uncomplaining, dedicated and hard-working whether it's a small or a big film," enthuses Arjun.

Poster of Avijatrik

Before the shooting began Arjun had attended long workshops led by thespian actor Sohag Sen to get into the skin of the character. "I didn't know Sohag Sen personally before that and was a little apprehensive that she might be a stern teacher. But she came across as friendly and approachable and taught without enforcing anything. The workshop helped me to capture the times back in 1939-40 and honed my dialogue delivery skills too," he adds.

Besides Avijatrik, Arjun will soon be seen in a slew of Bengali films and series including Arindam Sil's Khela Jokhon, Kaushik Ganguly's Kabaddi kabaddi and Srijit Mukherji's X=Prem apart from series like Mahabharat Murders and Mukti.

"The pandemic has taught me nothing that I didn't know of and reinforced my belief that nothing is bigger or more important than one's family. I always want to do different roles and challenge myself every day to do and try out things that make me uncomfortable. I think that's the only way that an actor can develop himself," tells Arjun.

Avijatrik is playing in theatres now.