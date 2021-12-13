Here's the answer that won Harnaaz Sandhu the Miss Universe title

Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021. Beating contestants from 80 countries, Harnaaz brought home the title after 21 years, making it India's third crown after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.



But, do you know the answer that helped her win the title? The top three contestants were asked, 'What advice would you give to young women on how to deal with pressures that face today?'



Harnaaz responded, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide."



In response to another question on climate change, 21-year-old Harnaaz said, "This is the time to take action and talk less. ... Prevent and protect is better than repair and repent." These responses helped her clinch the coveted title.



Sandhu was crowned by the outgoing Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, at a glittering ceremony held on Sunday night at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. She edged out Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane.