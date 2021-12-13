India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu made history on Monday after she was crowned Miss Universe 2021, 21 years after India last brought home the title.

Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu made history on Monday after she was named the Miss Universe 2021, bagging the crown 21 years after Lara Dutta won the prestigious title in 2000.

The 21-year-old won the title Sunday night at a glittering event held at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.

"I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organisation for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me. Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of great pride," Harnaaz told IANS.

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020.

She bagged the title by defeating her fellow contestants from Paraguay and South Africa.

Harnaaz also has numerous pageant titles to her name, including Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018.

She has also starred in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.



