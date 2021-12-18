Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps up Janhit Mein Jaari shoot

Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates the wrap of 'Janhit Mein Jaari' with her crew.

Nushrratt Bharuccha and the team have wrapped up Janhit Mein Jaari. Directed by debutant Jai Bantu Singh, the film is a social comedy shot in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. It had gone on floors in mid-September but had to take an unforeseen break due to Covid-19.

Nushrratt shared a video on social media celebrating the wrap with her crew. The film also features actors Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi.

Janhit Mein Jaari is presented by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa under Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

Nushrratt’s upcoming films are Hurdang, Ram Setu and Chhorii 2.