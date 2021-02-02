Just days after the makers of Salaar announced her as the lead opposite Prabhas, Shruti Haasan has been signed as the lead for an Amazon Prime web series. The Krack actor has certainly started the New Year on a high as she will also have her music releases this year.



The show is inspired by author Ravi Subramanian’s best seller ‘The Bestseller She Wrote’ and Shruti is extremely kicked about the project. The project is untitled at the moment.



Interestingly, 2021 also marks a decade of being in the industry for Shruti and going by her current lineup, it’s a busy and exciting year for her. She just turned 35 this year.