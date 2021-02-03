American pop star Nick Jonas spoke about his plans to have a big family with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra.



"It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is," Nick told an online portal while discussing children.

The singer also described Priyanka as the most important piece of the puzzle in his life. "She is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together," he added.



In an earlier interview with INDULGE, Priyanka Chopra too spoke about her desire to embrace motherhood. The actress said, "It is something I always wanted. I hope God blesses me with it soon."



