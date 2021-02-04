Singer Harshdeep Kaur announced her pregnancy on Thursday. Her first child is due in March.



"So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most. Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings," the singer tweeted.



The Kabira singer shared photographs with her husband Mankeet Singh, where she flaunts her baby bump with a smile, in a floral printed dress. Harshdeep tied the knot with childhood friend Mankeet in a hush-hush ceremony on March 20, 2015. The wedding was attended by family and close friends.



Netizens showered love and best wishes for her, and wished her good health.



