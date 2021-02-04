Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday morning took to Twitter to comment on the social media outcry that pop icon Rihanna's comment on the ongoing farmer's protest kick-started. Passing an indirect comment on the #IndiaAgainstPropaganda hashtag that went on to trend on the platform three hours later with various celebrities tweeting it out, Taapsee wrote:

"If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others."

And now, Kangana Ranaut has come up with a response to the tweet. She posted: "B grade logon ki B grade thinking (B grade people have a B grade mentality), one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai (this is our duty) .... free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano (don't be a freeloader)... iss desh ka bojh (don't be a burden on this country)... that’s why I call them B grade ... ignore them free loaders ..."

In another tweet, Kangana added, "Yeh her only achievement is it be a sasti copy (cheap copy).... since she styled herself like me people started noticing her, librus r happy to find not just sasti also atrocious, ugly and more than willing to be anti-national as well, Never saw such a wannabe, desperate and clueless moron..."

On Tuesday, Rihanna had shared a news story about the ongoing farmers' protests, asking, "Why aren’t we talking about this?!"

Kangana had reacted to that also by posting, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

Besides Kangana, personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor were among the celebrities who all used similar tweets for their posts on Wednesday, calling for unity.

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021