Stating that violence against women cannot be anyone’s private matter, Bollywood actor RajKummar Rao on Wednesday posted a video on social media describing domestic violence as a collective problem and encouraging bystanders to intervene.

A part of Breakthrough’s ongoing campaign Dakhal Do, which means ‘intervene’, Rao's video encourages young people to call out acts of violence against women and girls both in public and private spaces.

“We have the responsibility to collectively and responsibly intervene. Start today. The next time you see/hear/know of violence against women, don't pretend like it’s not happening,” he captioned the video.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rao said, “ I strongly believe that efforts such as this will help us end violence against women and girls. I have observed that most people act or raise their voice only when physical violence occurs. But there is no understanding around the fact that violence exists in different forms and shapes such as emotional, mental, and financial. This needs to change."

Further stressing on the need of a continuous discussion to sensitise people against violence, he added, "There needs to be a continuous discussion and sensitization on the various forms of abuse and their impact on women. This is a conversation that is still happening in limited spaces and we need everyone’s support to take it to a larger number of people across the country. I believe that violence against women and girls is everyone’s problem and we need to speak up, stop and intervene.”



The ‘Dakhal Do’ campaign by Breakthrough, an organization seeking to make violence and discrimination against women and girls unacceptable, is designed to drive awareness, inspire action, and encourage more Indians to say “no more” to gender-based violence and bystander apathy.