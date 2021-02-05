Bollywood actor and producer Abhishek Bachchan turns 45 today. On his birthday, we check out some of his most remarkable roles in Bollywood:

Guru

Guru is about an ambitious young man, Gurukanth Desai (Abhishek Bachchan), who leaves his village with determination to go from rags to riches, no matter the means involved (even illegal ones). Directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie depicts the journey he undertakes to become a wealthy business mogul and his downfall. Abhishek aced the role of the businessman and if Bollywood insiders are to be believed, his romance with Aishwarya Rai began on the sets of Guru.

Bol Bachchan

A movie that is humourous as much as it is packed with action, Bol Bachchan starring Abhishek and Ajay Devgn is about a young man, Abbas (Abhishek), who creates a web of lies and has to face dire consequences from Prithvijit Raghuvanshi (Ajay Devgn) when he breaks open a Hindu temple’s door to save a child who was trapped inside.

Yuva

One of the most unforgettable characters of Abhishek Bachchan to this day remains to be the rustic ‘Lallan Singh’ from Yuva, another movie which witnessed the reunion of the actor with director Mani Ratnam. The story follows a college student leader named Michael (Ajay Devgn) who convinces Arjun (Vivek Oberoi), an uninterested and carefree guy to join politics. The film is about what happens when a powerful politician (Om Puri) fails to prevent Michael from joining politics. Lallan is a victim of circumstances who gets involved in the crime web. As an actor Abhishek once again showed his acting prowess on screen.

Sarkar

A movie that features the idea of the powerful being there for the needy by not restricting themselves to the legal system, in a Robin Hood-style (or at least a more thug-like version of the same), Sarkar is about an influential leader (Amitabh Bachchan) for the masses who is imprisoned under false charges, resulting in his son Shankar (Abhishek) stepping into his shoes and taking over the reins. Abhisheks' portrayal as an obedient son who is torn between what is right and wrong is quite memorable.

Manmarziyaan

A hardcore romantic drama, Manmarziyaan directed by Anurag Kashyap shows the messy entanglements of a love triangle involving Rumi (Taapsee Pannu), her non-committal lover Vicky (Vicky Kaushal), and Rumi’s husband through an arranged marriage, Robbie (Abhishek). Abhishek's Robbie is the quintessential husband that perhaps many women dream of. Although the film received a damp response, the actors were appreciated for their performances.