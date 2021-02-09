Kareena Kapoor Khan's uncle Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last on Tuesday. He was 58 years old.

According to reports, Rajiv suffered a massive heart attack, following which he was rushed to Inlaks Hospital in Mumbai but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Rajiv was the youngest son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor. He was known for his performance in Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985) and Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983). He produced Henna in 1991, directed by his brother Randhir, and in 1996 he made his directorial debut with the commercially unsuccessful PremGranth, which starred his brother late Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

Confirming the news, Neetu Kapoor expressed condolences on Instagram.

Reacting to her post, many from the film fraternity, including Neha Dhupia and Soni Razdan extended their condolences.