The documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which was released in the US a few days ago, has shed light on the life of the American singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer, and has stirred a new round of debate about the difficulties she faced in life.

Known as the “Princess of Pop”, Britney Spears is accredited with the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Even as the #FreeBritney movement gains momentum, we look at 10 tracks that defined the pop singer's career:

Hit Me Baby One More Time

Britney’s Hit Me Baby One More Time, to this day, remains to be the song that changed the face of pop music and set the trend for more female pop stars to emerge. Released in 1998, the track was as far away from a typical melody as it could be. Her voice, which was a little rough around the edges, combined with catchy background music and a good beat, became an epic hit and set the first milestone in her career. The iconic singer entered the music industry with a bang, considering this was her debut track.

Born To Make You Happy

An apt pop song for teens, Born to Make You Happy has a milder tone to it, highlighting Britney’s beautiful vocals and her finesse with dance. The composition has a soft beat to it and is perfect as background music for a long drive.

Work B****

Work B**** has an energizing rhythm to it and straight-to-the-point lyrics that could be motivating and sarcastic at the same time. Electrifying and highly charged right from the beginning, this is one of the best songs from the singer that could be played for a fast and furious workout.

Everytime

Deeply moving and riveting, Everytime is one of Britney’s most poignant tunes. Her hauntingly clear vocals, combined with the visuals which show her drowning at one point, evoke feelings of sadness and vulnerability and are bound to raise goose bumps on a listener’s arms. The song’s lyrics reflect the yearning one has after losing a loved one.

Breathe On Me

Setting a completely different tone to this piece, Britney appears to be a full-one seductress in Breathe On Me, which was released in 2004. Filled with innuendos, a pulsing beat that only grows as it plays, and Britney’s breathy vocals, the song remains to one of the most sensual tunes to this day. The period when this track was release was also considered the time the singer went from being a teenager to a “grown woman”.

Toxic

Toxic by Britney Spears highlights her return to the trend of composing peppy pop songs and is absolutely addictive and seductive. The track will have you nodding your head to the beat and jiggling in your seats, while the lyrics signify everything that is dangerous about getting hooked to someone and explains a toxic relationship in the truest sense.

Oops I Did It Again!

Oops I Did It Again, released in 2000, received a smashing response among fans and critics since the song was a flawless piece of music. Fantastic rhythm, classy-looking Britney, and words that hint at a playful yet unintentionally formed relationship make up this composition.

You Drive Me Crazy

A simple pop song which highlights Britney’s amazing vocal skills, this piece received the award for the Most Performed BMI Song during the 2001 BMI Pop Awards. You Drive Me Crazy earned the title of being a semi-dorky dance track that had hints of Hit Me Baby One More Time.

Unusual You

Britney’s vocals, which have electric undertones to it in Unusual You, hook a listener right from the first second, especially when combined with the hypnotic beat of the song and the soulful background voice.

Sometimes

Sometimes is a composition whose lyrics talk about someone who is torn between getting closer to the one they love and pushing them away. The track has a peaceful beat and a serene feel to it.

A lot of her songs were also speculated to have been written from experience due to the issues she faced with her personal life.