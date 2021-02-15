Sharing the first glimpse from her big day, actress Dia Mirza shared three pictures on her Instagram stories on Monday afternoon. The first saw her henna laden hands, featuring an intricate design. She wrote 'pyaar' along with it. The other two pictures were from her bridal shower and saw her wearing a beautiful white dress and a bride-to-be sash.

It seems the groom Vaibhav Rekhi was also present at the bridal shower. A picture shared by celebrity manager Pooja Dadlani, who appears to be related to Rekhi, saw Dia and Vaibhav together.



According to sources, the wedding happening at actress' Bandra residence is a private affair and will see the presence of only close friends and family.

The actress was previously married to Sahil Sangha. The couple had announced their separation in August 2019.

On the work front, Dia will next be seen in Nagarjuna-starrer Telugu action thriller, Wild Dog. The film is directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon.