With no roots in Bollywood, it took the vivacious and sultry sensation, Jhataleka, seven years post the Miss India pageant win to bag her first film. On the cusp of her big debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Production’s and T Series film Tuesdays And Fridays, opposite yesteryear star Poonam Dhillon’s son Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, Jhataleka talks about her film, love, lifestyle and more. Here’s a lowdown on the beauty to watch out for.

Jhataleka in Tuesdays and Fridays

How did you bag the role of Sia in Tuesdays And Fridays? Tell us a little about your role and how you prepared for the same?

Initially, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house was holding auditions for a couple of films they were thinking of to get into production and I auditioned for the same but honestly, I didn’t know that I would be selected for this film. It was a pleasant surprise since Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been my dream director growing up and having him as a producer of my first film was a huge deal. When I read the script, I was completely invested in the storyline and the character, Sia. I went through a lot of workshops and worked wholeheartedly to make my character look credible.

Jhataleka in Tuesdays and Fridays

How was it meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

It definitely is one of those moments of my life that I am never going to forget. Initially, I was nervous and jittery since all my life I had wanted to work with him and so I wanted to make sure that I made the right impression on him. When I met him, I went quiet and could barely speak.

How was it working with Anmol?

It was great and it only helped that we knew each other for a while before the shoot since that created a comfort zone and it was easy to communicate with each other. As a newcomer, we both had our fair share of jitters and nervousness but we were there to calm each other down and comfort each other during such times.

Jhataleka

Just like the film, do you feel dating rules have changed nowadays?

I do feel it has changed a lot because people are now very much open to exploring new things than sticking to age-old norms. Again, dating is very individualistic and each relationship differs from the other. It’s always the two people involved who make their own rules and ways of making a relationship work and at the end of the day, it’s all about how it makes you feel.

What are the qualities you look for in a man?

Loyalty, honesty, empathy and a little sense of humour.

Will you give your partner a chance if he’s caught cheating?

If you are together and in love, it depends upon the circumstances and the situation, whether you are going to forgive him or not. But I would rather have my man come up and admit that he has cheated or made a mistake than somebody else seeing him or catching him do that. There should be this much trust and faith that no matter what, one should be transparent about his mistakes too.

Jhataleka in Tuesdays and Fridays

How did you spend Valentine’s Day this year? Are you seeing someone?

I spent this Valentine’s Day with my family and best friend and that gives the answer to your second question (laughs).

What’s your skin and hair care routine?

I am very particular about my skin and hair and try to follow certain rules for most days of the week. It’s important to cleanse the face thoroughly more than once especially if you live in a humid city like Mumbai. I also tone my face and I use a serum at night. During the day, I never forget to apply SPF cream. I trim my hair regularly and follow DIY home hair-care rituals like a yoghurt-honey or a banana mask to keep the moisture locked in. I also oil my hair with coconut oil.

What are the beauty essentials always in your bag?

Lip tint, Lip oil, mascara and a lash curler.

Jhataleka

Your diet and exercise routines?

I try to work out every day and follow an hour’s high-intensity interval training or functional training. I also practise yoga for a holistic balance of the body and the mind. I try to walk every day to keep my body active. I’m a vegetarian and eat as much home food as possible. My staples include roti, sabzi, daal.

Your comfort food?

It’s a hot bowl of khichdi with ghee and curd on the side. At times I also crave a cup of hot masala chai with Parle G biscuits or a cheese toastee. Also, anything sweet brings in a lot of comfort for me because I have a huge sweet tooth.

Your fashion choices?

I love dressing up a lot and since my brother is a fashion designer it makes things a lot easier for me. He has been styling me and putting things together for me for years now. I am open to trying out different styles and wearing new things. It's important to be comfortable in the clothes that you wear and carry them confidently.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas