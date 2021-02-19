Goregaon police has filed an FIR against late actor Sandeep Nahar's wife Kanchan and mother-in-law, for abetment to suicide. The case has been booked under section 306 (abetment to suicide).

Confirming the news to IANS, DCP Vishal Thakur said: "An FIR has been launched. His parents came the next day and filed the FIR. We will take the next step as per the law."

It has now come to light that Sandeep's parents filed an FIR with the police against Kanchan and her mother for instigating the suicide.

Sandeep Nahar was found hanging in his room on February 15.

The actor has worked in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kesari and Khandaani Shafakhana.

Kesari lead star Akshay Kumar had tweeted following his death, to express condolence.

