Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi has launched a campaign that aims to allocate educational scholarships worth Rs 16 crore to deserving students. The biggest beneficiaries of this programme will be children of farmers in rural India. The scholarship also aims at assisting children in villages crack JEE and NEET.

"Every child from a village, who makes it big, carries not only his family but his entire village forward with him. There are so many meritorious and talented young students around us but they are unable to afford higher education and coaching even at a subsidised rate or go to a college of their choice due to financial difficulties. I didn't want such bright students to be neglected because of the geography they come from. My team and I have put together this initiative to help them achieve their dreams so that they can go out there and make a career," Vivek said.

The scholarship programme has been launched under the i30 training programme, digitisation of mathematician Anand Kumar's Super 30 programme.

