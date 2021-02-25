Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who is playing the lead in the Hindi adaptation of The Girl On The Train, revealed that she was once “hugely overweight and unhealthy”, and wishes to erase that chapter of her life since those photos from her past “terrify her”.

She added that she now cares a lot more about her health and fitness.

Media sources quoted Parineeti as saying during an interview, “I wish I could erase the time I was hugely overweight and I am talking about my college days. I was really unhealthy and really big, and I didn’t quite see it. Today, I care about life and health so much more that I wish I could erase that chapter. I wish I could erase those photos which I see and they terrify me.”

“Other than that, I have had a couple of instances in my life, where I have been really low and dead emotionally. They have made me the person that I am today, whatever I am, so I would never change those bad experiences. But if I could go back in time and just become a fitter person or maybe have sports in my childhood, I would like to add that to my life,” she explained.

On the work front, Parineeti’s The Girl On The Train, which is an adaptation of the 2016 Hollywood movie with the same name, will be premiering on Netflix on Friday.

The movie will also have Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwari playing crucial roles. The story is about an alcoholic divorcee, Mira Kapoor, who gets involved in a complex murder case.

The English version, starring Emily Blunt, was based on the psychological thriller novel ‘The Girl On The Train’ written by Paula Hawkins. The book was released in 2015.

Ahead of the release of the Bollywood remake, Parineeti’s mother Reena Chopra came up with a sweet gesture for her daughter and drew a painting based on the movie. The painting shows a woman standing alone next to a yellow-coloured train.

Reena Chopra's painting based on The Girl On The Train

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared an image of this painting and wrote, “My mom surprised me with this painting yesterday. As most know my mother is a professional painter and she sells her artwork, but this one won’t be sold as it is very precious. Also I think this is the first time she is truly impressed with a film of mine? Haha.”

“Anyway for me, it’s the sweetest, warmest and most special gift I have ever received. You have immortalised my work in TGOTT through this... Thank you, mom,” she added.