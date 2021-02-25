Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding shared some exciting news with her fans, the artiste revealed that she and her husband Casper Jopling are expecting their first child together.

The singer said she was 30 weeks pregnant now and had found out only when the couple went on a vacation to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Ellie opened up during an interview and spoke about the last time she made a public appearance before the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. “We did the one show (at the V&A Museum). I was pregnant and had no idea,” she explained.

“That was [around] the time when Casper and I went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that’s basically when we found out. It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary.”

Talking about how she and her husband were finding this experience new, the singer also shared they had not planned for pregnancy and that this was quite unexpected. “That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] — I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it. (sic)”

Elaborating on how it felt to deal with a sudden pregnancy that came with a lot of physical and mental changes, Ellie said, “It happens really quickly, and then you almost don’t believe it at first. You’re still eating the same, looking the same, for a while, I was probably in denial. I was in such a good streak of fitness. (sic)”

Media sources also quoted her as saying, “I started having a completely different body and different energy, I couldn’t deal with everything!”

She confessed with a laugh, “I actually went from being smug about how healthy my salads were and my breakfasts and eating nuts and seeds, and then all I wanted was McDonald's. And I was kind of terrified, I suddenly wanted all of the bad things! Whatever this baby did when it took over my body was like, ‘Hell no, I do not want broccoli, spinach, collards! I just wanted sugar and carbs’. (sic)”

Going on to talk about other emotions that came with pregnancy, especially during a pandemic, Ellie admitted that she felt lonely at times. “You have your partner, and you have your friends, but in a pandemic, it can feel particularly lonely. Because it wasn’t something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what’s going on. I think that made me keep it very secretive and made me very protective over it. (sic)”

According to media reports, she also spoke about the physical challenges that accompanied a pregnancy. “The sickness and tiredness was nothing I’d ever experienced before. I feel like it’s a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It’s not always serene and like you’re not always glowing. I’m not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It’s not always going to be easy. [But,] I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children. (sic)”

She concluded that she was not interested in the gender reveal for the baby because she and her husband did not have any preference and that they only wanted the baby to be healthy.